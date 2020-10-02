Nigerian Govt Orders Schools to Reopen October 12

John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons
Blackboard and chalk eraser in classroom.
2 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

The federal government has given directives for the reopening of all schools in the country by October 12.

This came about six months after closure of schools nationwide by the government to stem the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu who made the announcement on Friday in Abuja, Also directed all Federal Colleges also known as Unity schools, to reopen on October 12.

Adamu who said the decision was reached after exhaustive discussions with education stakeholders in the public and private sector as well ad international and development partners, urged all state and private schools to work out their modalities to reopen their schools.

He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the presidential task force guidelines on reopening of schools.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.