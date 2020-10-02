Kenya: Lupita's 'Sulwe' Now Translated to Swahili and Luo

Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita Nyongo reveals her 'Sulwe' book cover.
2 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Academy Award-winning actress and New York Times best-selling author, Lupita Nyong'o's book Sulwe has now been translated to Swahili and Luo.

Sulwe, a powerful, moving picture book about colourism, self-esteem, and learning that true beauty comes from within, is now available at book shops and other outlets across East Africa.

The book which was released a year ago, follows the story of a young girl who wishes for her dark skin to be lighter. She wants to be beautiful and bright like her mother and sister. A magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything.

Lupita said that through the Kiswahili and Luo translations, young children, along with parents and guardians, are encouraged to absorb new work in indigenous languages.

"I am very proud to finally be debuting my book, Sulwe, at home in Kenya in English, Kiswahili and my mother tongue, Luo. It has been a dream of mine to have Sulwe published in indigenous languages as a way to celebrate them and keep them alive and relevant. I hope readers enjoy Sulwe's adventure as she discovers the beauty within," said Lupita.

Sulwe means star in Dholuo language. During the launch of her book, the 12 Years a Slave star said that Sulwe, the main character, is a "dark-skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure, and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty. She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning."

CRITICAL ACCLAIM

"This is a story for little ones, but no matter the age I hope it serves as an inspiration for everyone to walk with joy in their own skin."

With beautiful illustrations by Vashti Harrison, Sulwe, teaches young children to see their own unique beauty.

"A welcome celebration of Black girls, an important lesson for all kids (and grownups), and a necessary message for any child who has been made to feel unworthy of love on account of their looks," Booklist, a publication of the American Library Association that provides critical reviews of books and audiovisual materials for all ages, described the book.

Sulwe has received critical acclaim since its initial publication in the USA in October 2019. The stunning picture book is a recipient of the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor Award and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Children's Literary Work.

Sulwe has also appeared on the New York Times Best Sellers list for 13 weeks. The book is available at Text Book Centre for Sh1,190.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.