Nigeria: Niger Governor's Aide Advocates United Nigeria

Minna — The Special Adviser to the Niger State governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Nma Kolo, has congratulated the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria's 60th independence day anniversary, saying Nigeria should continue to remain a united country.

Kolo, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Wednesday, said: "Nigeria has come a long way passing through thick and thin to remain an indissoluble country which is why nigerlites and Nigerians as whole should roll out the drums to celebrate the country for attaining such enviable number of years in the country's history.

"I am happy that despite the up and downs, 30 months of civil war, a lot of other challenges including insecurity, kidnapping, banditry etc the country has continued to remain one.

"There is strength in unity. I therefore appeal to all our brothers and sisters to continue to live in peace, love one another so that we can attain the glorious position of a developed country. We should also have faith in the Nigeria Project because it is the only country we can call our own."

Kolo assured the people of Niger State that the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration will continue to implement policies and programmes that will improve the lives of the ordinary people of the state.

"Governor Bello is injecting a lot of resources into infrastructural development, including road construction, renovation of schools and hospitals as well as engaging foreign investors to establish factories and industries in different parts of the state.

"The governor has also put in place policies that will ensure the sustenance of peace in troubled areas of the state including collaborating with all the security agencies," he said, adding that "Very soon our brothers and sisters in the Niger east senatorial zone who have been in IDP camps will soon return to their ancestral homes to live their normal lives."

He seized the opportunity of the 60th anniversary celebration of the country to commiserate with those whose homes have been washed away or died as a result of flood, and assured them that "government is taking adequate steps to ameliorate your sufferings and stop a reoccurrence of these sad events".