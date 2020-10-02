Somalia: Somali Military Kills Alshabaab Ring Leaders in Lower Shabelle Region

1 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least Eight Alshabab fighters were killed including two officials and several others wounded in a military operation against the group in Lower Shabelle region on Wednesday.

Somalia's specially-trained forces known as Danab conducted a military operation at al-Shabaab in the outskirts of Leego town, which located 120 kilometres in the northwest of the capital Mogadishu, according to Somali military radio.

According to the military radio, the forces killed Abdiaziz Awowe who coordinated Alshabab spy wing in Lower Shabelle region and Abu Khattab who was head of explosive department alongside six other Alshabab fighters.

"The forces destroyed an Alshabab court which they used to convict innocent residents," said Ismail Abdimalik Malin, a senior military commander in the region.

The operation came days after 13 Alshabab militants were killed in an operation conducted near Leego town.

The Somali security forces backed by allied forces have stepped up their air and ground operations against the militants in the Horn of Africa nation despite the militants' continued resistance.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.