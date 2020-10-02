Sudan: Advance Delegation for Peace Celebrations Leaves for Juba

Khartoum — The Advance delegation for the final peace signing celebrations left, Thursday, for Juba.
The delegation includes a number of ministers, the FFC Representatives, national characters and media organizations.
The final signing of the agreement is scheduled for next, Saturday, amid wide presence of the representatives of friendly states and a high-level Sudanese delegation headed by the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, his Deputy, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, Prime Minster, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk and a number of government senior officials.