Somalia: Soldier Sentenced to Death for Minor Rape

1 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A military court on Thursday handed death penalty a soldier who raped a 4-year-old girl in Mogadishu's Wadajir district.

Mohamed Hussein Elmi was found guilty of committing the crime when the girl who was a neighbour and came to his house.

The chief of the military tribunal, Colonel Hassan Ali Nur Shute announced the verdict saying the court sentences were based on evidence.

Elmi committed the crime on May this year according to the military court chief boss Hassan Ali Nur Shute.

Meanwhile, Shute added that the convicted soldier had only one option that is to apply for an appeal if he was not satisfied with the death sentence.

The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab militants and government soldiers who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European Union.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.