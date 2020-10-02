Somalia: Soldier Sentenced to Death for Minor Rape

A military court on Thursday handed death penalty a soldier who raped a 4-year-old girl in Mogadishu's Wadajir district.

Mohamed Hussein Elmi was found guilty of committing the crime when the girl who was a neighbour and came to his house.

The chief of the military tribunal, Colonel Hassan Ali Nur Shute announced the verdict saying the court sentences were based on evidence.

Elmi committed the crime on May this year according to the military court chief boss Hassan Ali Nur Shute.

Meanwhile, Shute added that the convicted soldier had only one option that is to apply for an appeal if he was not satisfied with the death sentence.

The military court often carries out sentences and executions to Al-Shabaab militants and government soldiers who commit crimes despite condemnation from human rights groups including the European Union.