Kenya: Foreign Stars Aim to Sign Off in Style at Nyayo

British sprinter Kristal Awuah and middle distance runner Noeli Yarigo from Benin are seeking to wrap up the season in style with personal best times when Kip Keino Classic goes down on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Awuah, who has competed in the 100 metres race 12 times in the last two months and has ran three 200m races, will line up in women's 200m contest.

Yarigo will compete in women's 800m.

The two are among 30 athletes who had checked into the country by Thursday evening ahead of the last event of the World Athletic Continental Gold Tour.

The 21-year-old Awuah, who claimed bronze in 100m and 4x100m races at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, is fresh from finishing fourth in 100m race at the Doha Diamond League where she timed a season best 11 minutes and 27 seconds on September 25.

Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the race in 10.87, followed by Marie-Josée Ta Lou from Cote d'Ivoire (11.21) and American Kayla White (11.25).

Awuah's last 200m race was at the Gouden Spike in the Netherlands, where she won in personal best 23.20.

"It's actually amazing to be in Africa for the first time and I feel at home and at peace," Awuah said, adding that the few training sessions she has had at the Nyayo Stadium since she landed on Tuesday have been easy and smooth.

She reckons that the track at Nyayo Stadium promises good times.

"I don't focus on who is in the field or at the blocks but how to control my lanes. I will push for the win, personal best and fun," Awuah, who was accompanied by her coach Jennifer Thomas, told Nation Sport.

"I already love the country's traditional chicken, fish and rice. The chicken is 10 out of 10 and the fish 11 out of 10...they just fall out tender," Awuah said with a telling laughter. "I hope that will give me the oomph to wrap up my season with a bang."

Two-week break

Awuah intends to take a two-week break after the Kip Keino Classic before resuming her winter preparations as she targets to qualify for Tokyo Olympics next year.

"The Covid-19 situation wasn't that bad since we didn't stop training but worked around it with my coach."

Awuah faces Basant Hemida from Egypt, who has personal best 22.83 and has run season best 22.91, Saka Souliatou from Benin, Nigerian Joy Udo Gabriel and Kenya's Eunice Kadogo. Yarigo, who has competed in 11 races in 800m since July, has warned Kenyan athletes to expect a fast race.

"I know we have strong Kenyans in the race including the 2013 World champion Eunice Sum but I am ready to win," said Yarigo, who is aiming to improve on her personal best of 1:59.12 set in 2016 and that still stands as a national record.

Yarigo's season best is 2:00.11 from her victory at Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium, Bydgoszcz, Poland on August 19. "The track looks pretty fast and I am looking for 1:59 on Saturday," said Yarigo, who refers to Kenya as her second home because she trains for her races in Eldoret every year.

"I am yet to compete here in Kenya but I hope my body will respond well to the altitude," said Yarigo, adding that it has not been easy for her at her base in France with strict Ciovid-19 protocols.

"Everything including the stadiums and gymnasiums had closed. I just used my staircases in the house for my training."

Besides Sum, Yarigo, who represented Benin at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games and 2017 London and 2019 Doha World Championships, will face Emily Cherotich from Kenya, Nelly Jepkosgei from Bahrain and Ethiopia Alemu Habitam.