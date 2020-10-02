Kenya: Impeccable Brigid Goes for Glory in London Marathon

On Sunday, athletics fans will be glued to their television screens to watch some of the fastest athletes in the world compete in the London Marathon.

Defending champion Brigid Kosgei leads a team of women athletes who include world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich, 2018 London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot, Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Edith Chelimo who is debuting.

The race is expected to be fast with athletes battling it out with their Ethiopian rivals for the top honours on Sunday.

This is not the usual marathon because the athletes will be competing in a 2.15km closed course at St. James's Park for 19 laps and an extra 1,345m to the traditional finish line. No spectators will be allowed in the Park as one way of protecting athletes from Covid-19.

And, after going through the Covid-19 tests, the athletes have been holed in their hotel awaiting a final test on Friday before they line up on Sunday for the big race.

World record holder Brigid Kosgei told Nation Sport that she will do her best to retain her title despite competing with tough athletes.

"I have trained hard and my target is to defend my title," said Brigid after training at her Kapsait base in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Just like many other athletes, she was forced to change her proggramme after the camps were closed and was just working to keep fit.

"I scaled down my training when the camps were closed and had to go back home. I did serious training for two months and I believe I would be able to run my best on Sunday," said Brigid.

Last month she was invited for the one-hour run world mark of 18.517km during the Brussels Diamond League where she came in second behind Dutch's Sifan Hassan.

"I was eyeing a record and at the same time gauging my speed but I was disqualified for a small hitch. I have rectified the few hiccups and will be looking forward to a good race," said Brigid, who is coached by Eric Kimaiyo.

She explains that going for a long run helps an athlete to have endurance during the race and that combined with speed, an athlete comes out strong by the end of the race.

Training in high altitude Kapsait Athletics Training Camp is one of the best experience she has ever had saying that there is need for athletes to visit the place and train there.

Competing in a loop, Brigid says, will be a tricky affair but everybody will be using the same course.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Europe and Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This race will be different because we shall be running in a loop and if it's challenging it will affect all of us. We shall either run faster times or slower depending on the weather," says Brigid, who is under the Rosa Associati Management.

In April last year, Brigid demolished a competitive field to bag victory in two hours 18 minutes and 20 seconds ahead of her compatriot Vivian Cheruiyot who timed two hours, 20 minutes and 51 seconds while Ethiopia's Roza Dereje settled third in 2:20:51.

Brigid entered into the history books after she ran the fastest time (mixed gender) of 2:14:04 breaking Paula Radcliffe's by 81 seconds when she participated in Chicago Marathon last year.

That was her third time in Chicago after emerging second in 2017 where she crossed the line in 2:20:22 before winning in 2018 in 2:18:35.

For Brigid, that was the most memorable moment and she had prepared well with her eyes focused on the record.

"I will be looking forward to another good race. I might run well in London Marathon but that will unfold on Sunday because every athlete has trained well," she added.

In last year's Great North Half Marathon, she clocked 1:04:28 --the fastest time in the distance -- but her time was not ratified because the course was not eligible for a world record.

In February, her attempt to go for a world record in Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arabs Emirates came a cropper after she picked up a hip injury during the race.

She emerged second clocking 1:04:49, with Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh running a world record time 1:04:31 (mixed gender).