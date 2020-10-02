Liberia: Cabinet Shakeup As Information Minister Heads to Maritime, Commerce Heads to EPA

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has made a number of changes to his government with Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe filling the void left since the "sabbatical leave' departure of Mr. James Kollie, the former head of the Liberia Maritime Authority.

In January, President Weah accepted a request for an indefinite leave of absence from Mr. Kollie. Since his departure, Cllr. Margaret C. Ansumana has been the Officer-in-Charge, coordinating the activities of the LMA with the president's office.

Additionally, the President also appointed Mawine G. Diggs as Minister of Commerce & Industry, replacing Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh, who now heads to the Environmental Protection Agency. Madam Debra Nebo was named as Deputy Minister for Industry.

At the Ministry of National Defense, Mr. Prince K. Vincent is named Deputy Minister for Operations.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Comfort Sawyer has been named Deputy Minister/Administration while Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee was Assistant Minister for Planning at the Ministry of Education

Hannah Macaulay Karbo has been named Deputy Minister for Manpower Development Ministry of Labor while Jane Macculay is named Director General of the National Public Health Institute replacing Dr. Musoka Fallah, who was recently suspended by the President.

Mr. Ledgerhood Julius Rennie leaves the Liberia Broadcasting System as Director General to become the Minister of Information while Estella Liberty -Kemoh becomes the new Director General.

Madam Binta Nah Jalloh becomes Deputy Director for VIP at the National Security Agency while Marcus Zehyoue fills the void left by the late Marcus Soko as Director General of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

Atty. George H. Dahn has been named as a Commissioner at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) while Atty. Lucrezia Thomas has been named Judge of the Juvenile Court, Montserrado County.