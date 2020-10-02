Somalia: Turkish Firm At Mogadishu Airport Flies Into Storm Over 'Respect' Directive to Staff

Favori LLC A Turkish firm managing the Mogadishu Airport has run into controversy after it ordered junior staff and standby security guards to pause and stand up everytime their supervisors were passing by.

Favori LLC had, two months ago, issued a circular to staff advising that as a "sign of respect", all security guards and junior staff must stand up for managers passing by.

Labour union leaders now argue the directive is condenscending to junior staff and must be revoked

Ministry of Labour officials told Dalsan that favori must respect Somali worke's rights and to stop exploitation & endangerment of Somali workers .

An online campaign has been launched against the Favori LLC after the statement come public.