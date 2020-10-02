Somalia: Uganda Airlines Resumes Flights to Mogadishu After Seven Months Suspension

Ugandan airlines has on Thursday resumed the three weekly flights to Mogadishu after almost seven months suspension due to COVID-19.

Ugandan airlines paused almost all international flights on March 18th as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vianney Luggya, communications officer of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, said that the phased flight operations from Kampala resumed after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions on aviation.

On Monday Uganda's cabinet approved strict COVID-19 measures for airlines and passengers ahead of the reopening, directing airlines to ensure that all travellers provide a negative test result for COVID-19, 72 hours before arrival in Uganda.

So far Somalia has recorded 3,588 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 99 fatalities.

The horn of the African nation reopened learning institutions that were closed in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus that has so far claimed 29,087 lives in Africa according to the latest figures by the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

Somalia also resumed international flights after almost three and a half months suspension.