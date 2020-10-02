Kenya: Covid-19 Millionaires 'Whistleblower' to Face Kidnap Charges

2 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

Covid millionaires "whistleblower" Godwins Otieno Agutu and two other men will be arraigned for abduction this morning.

This is after the court declined an application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to hold the three for five days.

The DCI was instead allowed to hold Mr Agutu, Mr Alex Mutua Mutuku and Mr Ken Kimathi for a day.

The three were arrested at Network Action Against Corruption offices on Tuesday, hours after reportedly collecting a Sh500,000 bribe from Mr Vijay Patel, the director of Hi-tech Enterprise shop.

According to the DCI, the three and three others who are at large, drove to Mr Patel's shop in two vehicles on Sunday claiming to be Kenya Revenue Authority and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers.

They said he had been evading taxes and abducted Mr Patel after unsuccessfully demanding a Sh2 million bribe, police said.

