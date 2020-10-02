Sudan: NEPAD Advisory Council Meets

1 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Supervisor of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Dr. Hassan Ali Abdul Atti has underlined that the top priority will be given to infrastructures and the agricultural projects.

This came during the first meeting of the NEPAD and the African Peer Review Mechanism which held, Thursday, at the headquarters of the Local Government.

Dr. Hassan reviewed NEPAD work program represented in agriculture, food security, climate change, regional integration, increase of agricultural investment and human development.

He pointed out that the Sudan-Ethiopia Railways project which is funded by the African Development Bank represents a good start for the other 13 project that are not implemented, so far.

He said that the opportunity is now available for us to recover and benefit from our relations with NEPAD, through which we can benefit from our relations with the international community.

He explained that Sudan was able to pay all its arrears to NEPAD and considered it a step that helps in claiming the rights it deserves.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

