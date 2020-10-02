Sudan: Gadi Pays Condolence On the Death of Amir of Kuwait

1 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of Transitional Sovereignty Council Hassan Sheik Idris Gadi, onThursday,, paid condolence to State of Kuwait,'s ambassador and members of the diplomatic mission in Khartoum on the death of, Sheik Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, the Prince of Kuwait State who passed away Sept, 29,2020.

