Liberia: Dillon Blasts CPP - Calls for United Force to Unseat the Coalition for Democratic Change

Monrovia — Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon (Liberty Party, Montserrado County) has frowned on the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) members for tearing each other apart.

The Senator was speaking Wednesday when the CPP Women in collaboration with other women groups honored him for keeping his promises during the campaign that led him to the Senate.

The program which was held at the headquarters of the Alternative National Congress(ANC), brought together women from all of the 17 districts in Montserrado County with the women praising the senator for being truthful to his campaign promises.

The Montserrado County Senator said it is sad to see leaders of the CPP fighting amongst themselves while the common members in the party are confused as to whom to follow or trust.

Said the Senator: "To the CPP, we need to stop being divided and stop tearing each other apart and form a united force. If we will deliver this country, we need to stop limiting CPP to only four persons which include Alexander B. Cummings(ANC), Benoni Urey(All Liberia Party), Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence(Liberty Party) and Joseph Boakai(Unity Party). Anybody can be our standard bearer including the four of them, why should we be fighting to touch the trophy when we still in the quarter final? We can only win the trophy if we unite under one umbrella. In short, let's go for primary and if anyone wins, they should be our standard bearer, let us stop making confusion among ourselves and move forward."

Senator Dillon urged all of the CPP members at home and abroad to come together and work as one and stop the in-house fights.

Said Senator Dillon: "We did not come together to make Boakai president, we did not come together to make Nyonblee president, we did not come together to make Cummings or Urey President, we came together to form one big united front. Any qualified partisan under the CPP that will contest the primary and win, you are our candidate all of us will carry you as our candidate."

Senator Dillon said until the party stops limiting the success of the party to the four top political leaders, including Cummings, Urey, Boakai and Karngar-Lawrence, the party will not grow.

Senator Dillon added: "We should all allow everyone to grow until we stop building the party around four-person we will not grow. The main thing that I cannot understand is that there is a problem in the CDC and the President and Vice President not speaking but they are still behind them and nobody talking but as soon there is little problem in the CPP everyone can be a concern, we can move forward and grow. I know it is difficult for four parties to come together without problems, but we will get there."