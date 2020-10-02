Liberia: Executives of BRYF Urged President Weah to Recognize Liberia International Track Athlete Bill Rogers for Winning the Nelson Mandela Award

Monrovia — Emmanuel Kpoto, the president of the Bill Rogers Youth Foundation is calling on President George Weah to recognize Liberia's international track athlete Bill Rogers as he (President Weah) has done for several Liberians international icons.

The Nelson Mandela Award honors are presented to exemplary leaders that serve as a vital force for positive change in their communities.

Liberians international athlete on September 26, 2020, won the Nelson Mandela Freedom Award for 2020 for empowering the disadvantaged youths in Liberia. Because of his achievement, he has been selected as an Angelo State University Ram, the university where he is pursuing his graduate study.

The Track Athlete Rogers will receive the 2020 Nelson Mandela Freedom Award from the Chicago-based "We Dream in Color Foundation" in his homeland Liberia in December of this year.

It has been almost a week since Rogers was awarded the prestigious Nelson Mandela award for the years 2020 but there has been no commendation from any government officials including President Weah.

Speaking to the media, the president of Bill Rogers Youth Foundation Mr. Emmanuel Divine Kpoto stressed that there is a need that President Weah acknowledges someone who he says has put the country on the global map.

"Bill Rogers is not just an ordinary young man. If I can recall, there is a girl who won the American Idol- Just Sam. She has not been to Liberia to do what Bill is doing but she was recognized by President Weah on the E-mansion website," Kpoto said

BRYF President added: "Looking at Bill Rogers track record- his service to his country, I think this is something that the government of Liberia needs to look into and see that this young man is recognized for his passion for developing disadvantaged youths in Liberia."

Also, the Operational Manager of the BRYF Varney Dunor praised the Liberia International Athlete for putting his country on the global map.

Rogers has been a good friend to President Weah but had been deprived several times of meeting the President. Dunor, the Operation Manager of BRYF is optimistic that this time around, his boss (Rogers) will meet and be recognized by President Weah as he has always wished.

"To the award winner, Bill Rogers, we can never say more than that- we are so appreciative and proud of you for bringing back an award to your country," Dunor said.

He added: "We believe that President Weah will wholeheartedly appreciate your award and this time around, your effort in trying to meet the President will come to reality."