Liberia: Grand Gedeh County Election Magistrate Suspected of Negative Influence On Election Outcomes

Monrovia — A Senatorial Candidate declared that no one has followed elections in Grand Gedeh County is unfamiliar with the many rumors and allegations against Mr. Arthur C. Y. Duogee, as it pertains to his negative influence on the outcomes in the county. This was contained in a press statement on Monday at his residence in Monrovia during a press briefing.

"Infect, the one constant advice I personally have received from many of my well-intentioned supporters since I announced my intension to contest, has been the necessity of ingratiating myself to Mr. Dougee as a way of enhancing my chances of winning. Of course I rejected all such advice because to have done so, I believed, would have made me complacent in an effort to reduce the voice of the people of the county to that of a single individual as well as corrupting our election process; however, we extend our profound gratitude to the National Election Commission for calling Mr. Arthur Dougee to Monrovia for investigation concerning his performance as a Senior Election Magistrate in the County", Senatorial hopeful, Mr. William Grear Nyanu asserted.

He made these declarations by cautioning that the outcomes of election in Grand Gedeh County must at all times must reflect the uncorrupted will of the people; noting, he and his supporters were profoundly grateful that Mr. Duogee is being given an opportunity to clear his name if he is to supervise the pending election in the County, he would need to enjoy the unqualified confidence and trust to all the candidates.

In a related development, Mr. Nyanu categorically condemned all alleged introduction of violence, attempted or otherwise, into the electoral process of the Grand Gedeh County and, called on the authority to determine the veracity of Mr. Dougee's allegation and if found to be credible, find and prosecute the perpetrators, consistent with due process and the rule of law.

Accordingly, the sure path to peace to peace and harmony in Grand Gedeh County lies in the scrupulous adherence to due process and rule of law, noting, no one must be presumed guilty of a crime and treated as such without the benefit of due process

The senatorial candidate calls on all other candidates to join him in making Grand Gedeh County election violence free and work together to ensure the holding of a peaceful, transparent, and fair election on December 8, 2020 to enhance peace and harmony in the county after the election.

Cautioning the youths, he disclosed that, election is a contest of a single day, but Grand Gedeh is the only constant we have and it was important that we go into the contest in such a way that will promote the peace and harmony of our people.

He asserted, that there are report circulating that some leaders in the county are allegedly attempting to intimidate civil servants who are supporting candidates they do not support; this is dangerous and holds a potential for acrimony and dis harmony, Candidate Nyuna noted.

The Senatorial Candidate encouraged the leadership of the County, particularly the Superintendent and the security apparatus to be as impartial referees whose sold involvement in the election would be to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election and to protect each Grand Gedean's constitutional right ass for any candidate of his or her choice as long as this is done on his or her private time.

Concluding, the Grand Gedeh Senatorial Candidate admonished that all of his supporters must be assured of equal protection and treatment under the law as the December 8, 2020 midterm election is critical for the future of the county and must ensure the outcome reflects the will of the people.