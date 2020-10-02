Liberia: CDC-COP Begins Community Outreach for October 14 'Save the State' Protest

Monrovia — The newly established pro-government group, the Coalition for Democratic Change Council of Patriots (CDC-COP) has started reaching out to locals in several communities to rally their support as they plan to have a peaceful protest to call on the international community about what they term as the plan by opposition political parties in derailing the peace in Liberia.

Members of the CDC-COP are the former Council of Patriots (COP) Youth League Leaders who were suspended recently by the National Leadership after they parted way with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), a political group that has close tide with the COP.

The former Youth Leaders of COP later joined the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) officially before founding what they termed as CDC-COP.

With megaphones in their hands, the group toured market places, homes, and intellectual centers in Montserrado County District#14 to sent out their messages about their planned peaceful protest.

The National Leadership of the CDC-COP headed by Chairman Ben B. Togbah ended their tour at the famous Clara Town Intellectual Center in Clara Town.

"The nation's fastest and popular growing Political Civil Rights movement, CDC-COP, launches its Community Outreach today in Clara and Vai Town, District#14 in preparation for the October 14th

'Protect the State' Protest," Massaquoi, Secretary-General of CDC-COP said.

Massaquoi added: "our upcoming peaceful assembly is intended to inform Liberia's International partners and diplomatic allies about the opposition diabolical strategics that are perilous to the sustainability of our peace and stability as a nation."

"It's the constitutional responsibility of everyone to maintain the peace of this country. We cannot value our individuals' victories above the ordinary masses."

"We encourage all well-meaning Liberians to spread the message and join us as we embark on this patriotic adventure of Protecting the State. If Liberia must be better, we must all work collectively in achieving that betterment."

The Leaders of the CDC-COP have been the engine of the Council of Patriot. They were the force behind last year's June 7, "Save the State" protest, organized by the Council of Patriots' Leader Henry Costa.

They were also part of the January 6, protest that was again organized by the Council of Patriots. During that protest, the joint securities officers disbursed the crowd after they tried to cook in front of the Executive Mansion.

After joining CDC, the group's Public Relations Officer Pukar Roberts told journalists at the CDC Headquarters in Congo Town that they were misled by the National Leadership of COP to protest against the CDC-led government for no reason.