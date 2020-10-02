Liberia: Police Charge Yekeh Kolubah's Supporters

Following two violent attacks this week against opposition Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah, some of his supporters were charged and sent to court by police here on Thursday, 1 October for alleged multiple crimes.

After accusing Monrovia City Mayor and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Youth League Chair Jefferson Koijee of ordering Sunday's attack, Kolubah on Thursday, 1 October also displayed shells of bullets to the media, alleging that they are evidence of what he saw following Thursday's attack at his fence.

"According to my security, when he was passing, somebody said oh, here's Yekeh's house here. He said oh, that this dirty place the man living and he can be putting his mouth on the president? Y'all must unroof it!" Yekeh alleged in an interview Monday, 28 September, quoting Koijee to have instructed.

Ahead of his supporters' appearance in court Thursday, Mr. Kolubah claimed that he received a communication from his "intelligence from the Liberia National Police that they have decided to send the Sabu Unit in" at his place, and that in the process he (Kolubah) should be killed.

"So I decided, I told my security y'all back off; y'all be in my fence. Right within that time I saw Sabu Unit coming, coming, they're doing this, you know, we chunking rock, we doing other things. I saw the police coming with serious fire, opening fire. These are the bullets," Kolubah alleges.

"One of my securities was chopped in the process. They took him. The police took him," continues Mr. Kolubah, a staunch critic of President George Manneh Weah and the CDC regime.

The police authorities in a charge sheet dated 30 September accuse one of Kolubah's supporters in person of Mohammed Kamara of allegedly possessing a gun among the rioters, and that gun sound was heard during the violent riot.

Kamara is charged for alleged criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft of property, burglary, disorderly conduct, riot, failure to disperse and obstructing high ways and other public passages; and persons precluded from receiving, possessing or supplying firearms, destructive or ammunitions.

Other supporters of Rep. Kolubah in persons of Rebecca Williams, Mohammed Kromah, Daniel Boakai, Lasana S. Kamara, Charles Myers, Lincoln Brooks, Daniel Dukuly, Aaron Kollie and Chris Boimah are charged with crimes of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft of property, burglary, disorderly conduct, riot, failure to disperse and obstructing highways and other public passages.

On Sunday, 27 September the home of Mr. Kolubah who hails from the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) was attacked, vandalized and some valuables allegedly looted in the process.

The ANC has condemned the attack and described it as state sponsored, claiming that such an act only demonstrates that members of the opposition have no protection under Liberian laws. "This is unacceptable and counterproductive to the maintenance of peace and tranquility for the benefit of the people of Liberia," ANC warned.

In an interview on Monday, 28 September, Rep. Kolubah alleged that the men involved in the attack were spotted with Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee earlier. He claims that his security had earlier called to inform him that Koijee had come to open a market hall just after his Old Road residence on Sunday.

"So my security called me, I decided to leave to come on the Old Road. When I came on the Old Road... when the people got to know I was on the Old Road, I saw my former security Keita, I got recording ... if the independent people can investigate this case, I can give them evidence to prove that the police facilitated the people in my place," Kolubah claims.

"The police saw Keita leading troop to damage my property. I got evidence. I cannot give it to the police, I cannot give it to the Justice Ministry," he continues.

"The people destroyed my zinc, destroyed my cars, went in my office, you know my office is side my place, they burst everything, carried the television in my staff office. They carried everything from there and damaged everything" Rep. Kolubah adds.

However, the police have instead charged Kolubah's supporters, alleging that he was on riot scene and gave his group of thugs instruction to carry out act of lawlessness.

The police claim that the incident on Sunday erupted from an alleged land dispute between Rep. Kolubah and one KollieMorlue, a resident of Old Road.

According to police, Rep. Kolubah intended crossing a high tension electrical wire over KollieMorlue's house without the latter's consent, adding that Kollie resisted the move because it posed danger to his property and family.

But police say this angered Kolubah's supporters and they allegedly moved into Kollie'szine house and vandalized it and shot two rounds of single barrel gun on the scene.

