Liberia: Weah Dishes Out Birthday Gifts

Leroy M. Sonpon, III/ Liberian Observer
President George M. Weah,(file photo).
1 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Weah early Thursday morning dished out several birthday gifts to his cabinet staffs and directors, promoting some at cabinet levels, while at the same time demoting others to director levels-He had just turned 54.

Mr. Weah gifted Commerce Minister Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to serve as its Executive Director, with arguably no background in environmental science.

Information Minister Leen Eugene Nagbe was among the few luck ones, leaving cash striped Ministry of Information to Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) as Commissioner, among others.

Mr. Ledgerhood Julius Rennie who until his appointment has been working as head of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), received an upgraded gift as Liberia's new Information Minister - designate, while his deputy Madam Estella Liberty-Kemoh, steps in as LBS' new Director General - designate.

Others benefiting from the President 54 birthday gifts include Prince K. Vincent, Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of National Defense; Mawine G. Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Debra Nebo, Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business and Mrs. Thelma E. Duncan Sawyer, Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration.

Mr. Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee is appointed Assistant Education Minister for Student Personnel Services; Madam Hannah Macaulay Karbo, Deputy Labor Minister for Manpower Development; Jane Macculay, Director General, National Public Health Institute of Liberia and

At the National Security Agency (NSA), Mr. Weah has also appointed Binta Nah Jalloh as Deputy Director for VIP; Mr. Marcus Zehyoue, Director General, Liberian Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA); Atty. George H. Dahn, Commissioner, Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC) and Atty. Lucrezia Thomas Anderson, Judge of the Juvenile Court for Montserrado County.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

More on This
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.