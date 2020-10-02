Liberia: Weah Dishes Out Birthday Gifts

President George Weah early Thursday morning dished out several birthday gifts to his cabinet staffs and directors, promoting some at cabinet levels, while at the same time demoting others to director levels-He had just turned 54.

Mr. Weah gifted Commerce Minister Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to serve as its Executive Director, with arguably no background in environmental science.

Information Minister Leen Eugene Nagbe was among the few luck ones, leaving cash striped Ministry of Information to Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) as Commissioner, among others.

Mr. Ledgerhood Julius Rennie who until his appointment has been working as head of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), received an upgraded gift as Liberia's new Information Minister - designate, while his deputy Madam Estella Liberty-Kemoh, steps in as LBS' new Director General - designate.

Others benefiting from the President 54 birthday gifts include Prince K. Vincent, Deputy Minister for Operations, Ministry of National Defense; Mawine G. Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Debra Nebo, Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business and Mrs. Thelma E. Duncan Sawyer, Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration.

Mr. Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee is appointed Assistant Education Minister for Student Personnel Services; Madam Hannah Macaulay Karbo, Deputy Labor Minister for Manpower Development; Jane Macculay, Director General, National Public Health Institute of Liberia and

At the National Security Agency (NSA), Mr. Weah has also appointed Binta Nah Jalloh as Deputy Director for VIP; Mr. Marcus Zehyoue, Director General, Liberian Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA); Atty. George H. Dahn, Commissioner, Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC) and Atty. Lucrezia Thomas Anderson, Judge of the Juvenile Court for Montserrado County.