Liberia: Open Letter to President Weah

Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., Senior Pastor, Providence Baptist Church, Monrovia, Liberia

PASTORAL LETTER FROM

REV. DR. SAMUEL B. REEVES, JR

SENIOR PASTOR,

HISTORIC PROVIDENCE BAPTIST CHURCH

THE CORNERSTONE OF THE NATION (1821)

BROAD, ASHMUN & CENTER STREET

MONROVIA, LIBERIA

My Dear H.E. President, The Honorable Legislators, The Eminent Justices, our Loving Citizens and Appreciated Friends of the Republic of Liberia:

In a manner of humility, respect, Christian love and homage to the Executive, Legislative, Judiciary, Citizens and Friends, I bring to your attention a matter which I sincerely believe is of serious proportions and if not timely attended to, could amount to immeasurable consequences. The issue to which I refer is the impending Senatorial Elections which has been rescheduled to take place on December 8, 2020.

My apprehensive concern is based on the acknowledgement that contravening the constitution without following the constituted amendment or suspension, etc process/es of the Organic Laws of our Country" as stipulated in Article 83 (a) from The Second Tuesday in October of each election year to December 8, 2020, in my humble opinion, gives contentious rise to a Constitutional Crisis.

Your Excellency, Mr. President, Honorable Legislators, Eminent Justices, our beloved Citizens and Friends of the Republic of Liberia, besides this apparent distinguished Constitutional Crisis, we have recently learned that the CPP (Collaborating Political Parties), petitioned the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia to compel the National Election Commission (NEC) to clean up the Voter Roll, and in their own words: "in order to ensure peace and stability in the country". The CPP went further in their submission to the High Court, to state that they have "... exhausted all remedies available to them to get NEC to address the shortcomings in the preparation of the elections with no success."

Let me submit in no uncertain terms, that these two issues of: (1) an apparent Constitutional Crisis and the contended (2) Voter Roll Shortcomings, are certainly of consequential magnitude to warrant immediate attention and redress.

It is therefore, in this context that I consider it my nationalistic, patriotic and spiritual duty to share my thoughts as to how these issues which, could potentially amount to a national catastrophe, may possibly be expeditiously abated and eventually resolved.

In this regard, I suggest that Government should, without delay, set up an Ad Hoc, NEUTRAL BODY, to investigate the allegations of supposed irregularities within the NEC; also with considerations for addressing the issue of constitutional tempering. This Body should suggestively be composed of the following:

A Constitutional Lawyer to Chair the Body

A representative From the Traditional Council

Three persons from the Inter-religious Council

One persons from the Liberian Business Community

The body should reflect Gender & Youth sensitivity and balance

There should be no more than eleven members to this body, it is important to think outside the box by soliciting ordinary professional Liberians, moving away from the normal list of Liberians most frequently uses over the years.

This Body should be charged with the Terms of Reference to accomplish the following:

(a) Investigate the irregularities which have been alleged by the political parties and within the public domain.

(b) This investigation should have State Backing/support and police power as needed for consultation and support

(c) Complete their investigation with in a maximum Three-Week-Time-Frame.

(d) Each member of the Group is to take an Oath that he/she will be objective, fair and honest.

(e) At the conclusion, through Government, make public their findings and recommendations.

(f) The Body should in its deliberations, remain free from political influences and biases.

I write this Open Letter which is addressed to those that make up the BODY POLITIC of Liberia because I pray that, first, the Government and the public, at large, will find merit in what I am proposing. My fear is that if something is not done, about these impending adverse situations, we could find our beloved MAMA LIBERIA, unstable and open once again to regional and global ridicule. Certainly, this situation, left in abeyance, could, most obviously pertain the propensity to exacerbate chaos, rioting, violence and mayhem; which, I am sure, no Liberian, or citizens of the regional and global communities will want to occur.

I am strongly inspired to believe that we can overcome these apparent adversities. However, we must, urgently and forthrightly act, before it's too late. I hope, Government that is the Executive Branch, under the leadership of HE President. Dr. George M. Weah, the Honorable Legislative Bodies, through the Speaker and President Pro Tempore and the Eminent Justices of the Judiciary, through His Honor, the Chief Justice, will take my suggestion for a Group to be appointed to investigate the alleged irregularities in the NEC and potential constitutional crisis. Most importantly, I trust that the political parties will add their endorsements.

Of course, it goes without saying: "The voice of the People is the voice of God". Therefore, I also look and expect their voice and advocacy in this regard.

May the Lord be praised and may His will be done!

Yours in Humility & Christian Affection

Citizen Reverend Dr. Pastor Samuel B. Reeves, Jr.

Gatekeeper, The Nation's Cornerstone