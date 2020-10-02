Ghana: Ho Intercity STC Yard Attack - 20 Suspects Freed

Ho — The 20 people arrested by the security agencies in connection with Monday dawn's terrorist attack on the Intercity STC yard in Ho, Volta Regional capital, have all been released.

This follows a vigorous screening of the suspects, which indicated that they were not in any way linked to the secessionist 'Western Togoland' group.

The suspects, who included four women, were arrested at a hotel in Ho, where they were holding a meeting.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edwin Oduro Kwateng, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

"The suspects were found to be innocent and not in any way connected to the separatist group," he said, but indicated that a manhunt for the culprits was seriously going on.

DCOP Kwateng, therefore, appealed to the public for information on the activities of the separatist group for the police to take prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Colonel B. B. Pantoah, has corroborated the story.

"They have been found to have no link with the separatist group, and based on that, they have been released," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Calm has returned to Ho, after militants believed to be members of the 'Western Togoland' movement stormed the Intercity STC yard amid gunshots early on Monday and burnt two of the 11 buses in the yard, after holding one driver and two security men hostage.

Chiefs from the Asogli State, Abutia traditional area and members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs have all condemned the act.