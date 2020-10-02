Ghana: Ho Intercity STC Yard Attack - 20 Suspects Freed

2 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The 20 people arrested by the security agencies in connection with Monday dawn's terrorist attack on the Intercity STC yard in Ho, Volta Regional capital, have all been released.

This follows a vigorous screening of the suspects, which indicated that they were not in any way linked to the secessionist 'Western Togoland' group.

The suspects, who included four women, were arrested at a hotel in Ho, where they were holding a meeting.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edwin Oduro Kwateng, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times, yesterday.

"The suspects were found to be innocent and not in any way connected to the separatist group," he said, but indicated that a manhunt for the culprits was seriously going on.

DCOP Kwateng, therefore, appealed to the public for information on the activities of the separatist group for the police to take prompt action.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Colonel B. B. Pantoah, has corroborated the story.

"They have been found to have no link with the separatist group, and based on that, they have been released," he told the Ghanaian Times.

Calm has returned to Ho, after militants believed to be members of the 'Western Togoland' movement stormed the Intercity STC yard amid gunshots early on Monday and burnt two of the 11 buses in the yard, after holding one driver and two security men hostage.

Chiefs from the Asogli State, Abutia traditional area and members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs have all condemned the act.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.