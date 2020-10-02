Ghana: Train Crashes Into Articulated Truck At Nkontompo

Takoradi — A train loaded with manganese on Tuesday evening crashed into an articulated truck at Nkontompo, near the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, in the Sekondi- Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The accident occurred when the DAF articulated truck belonging to Mississippi Top Ventures, carrying cement, allegedly ignored warnings to give way to the train.

The trailer of the truck, according to eyewitnesses, caught fire, but the fire team saved the situation.

The driver of the truck, Hamidu Zulkifilu, and the driver's mate, Nicholas Adjei, who escaped unhurt, have been arrested and are assisting the marine police in investigations.

Briefing Ghanaian Times, the Crime Officer at the Marine Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Solomon Debi, said investigations revealed that a Ghana Railway Company (GRC) train fully loaded with manganese was coming from Ketan direction to the Takoradi Port, and on reaching the Nkontompo railway crossing, the articulated truck, from Sekondi direction towards Takoradi, stopped on the railway crossing.

Sources from GRC also told Ghanaian Times that the level crossing was closed. but, the truck driver overtook other vehicles in front and suddenly stopped on the level crossing and was hit by the manganese train.

It will be recalled, that, in May 28, this year, a Ghana Railway Company Limited locomotive engine crashed into a GOIL fuel tanker at the rail crossing, near Takoradi Container Terminal (TACOTEL) on the Sekondi-Takoradi, spilling huge volumes of diesel fuel into the New Takoradi neighbourhood.