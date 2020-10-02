Cameroon: Zoom - Publication of Lists of Candidates Today

A press release from Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) indicates that the highly awaited phase of the electoral process will begin at 11: 00 a.m.

One of the most crucial phases of the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors will take place today, October 2, 2020 when the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) will publish the lists of candidates retained or rejected for the poll. The information is contained in a press release signed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Board of ELECAM, Enow Abrams Egbe.

The publication of the lists of candidatures will be the logical culmination of the scrutiny of candidature files the Electoral Board started doing on Sunday, September 27, 2020 when the members held the session as of right. The Electoral Board of ELECAM by publishing the lists will even before the stipulated time be complying with Section 187 of the Electoral Code which provides that, "The Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the lists of candidates at least 60 days before the date of the poll." As today's event comes to further concretise the resolve towards the holding of the election of Regional Councillors, members of the two electoral colleges that include municipal councillors and traditional rulers will continue consulting the electoral lists which have been drawn up and published at the divisional branches of ELECAM. This was done in respect of Section 258 (1) of the Electoral Code which provides that, "The divisional branch of Elections Cameroon shall draw up an electoral list comprising members of the two electoral colleges. The list of members of the electoral colleges shall be updated, approved and published within 15 days following the convening of the electoral colleges."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Electoral Board of ELECAM from every indication, through its decision today will determine the way forward for the different actors in the electoral process that mostly include aspiring candidates and political parties. The main aspects of the process that will follow based on the lists of candidates published will be for the retained candidates and their nominating political parties to start strategizing on the campaign phase of the election. This will be the same situation for the list of representatives of traditional rulers who will also be retained. However, Section 259 (1) of the Electoral Code specifies that, "Any decision to accept or reject a candidature list maybe be challenged by the candidate concerned, any representative of the list and/or any other list, and any other member of the Electoral College". Sub 2 of the same section clarifies that, "the petition shall be lodged with the competent administrative court, within no more than five days of the notification of the rejection or acceptance decision".

In all, after the publication of the lists of candidatures and ruling on possible subsequent petitions, 90 candidates will run for each Regional Council in the December 6, 2020 pioneer election of Regional Councillors. Seventy will be delegates of divisions and 20 representatives of traditional rulers. There will a total of 900 candidates throughout the national territory, 700 of them delegates of divisions and 200 representatives of traditional rulers.