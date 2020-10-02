Liberia: Two LRA Employees Found Dead in Vehicle On Broad Street

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS AND WOULD BE UPDATED AS MORE DETAILS EMERGE

Two employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) identified as Albert Peters and Gifty Asmah Lama have been found dead in a vehicle near Cathedral on Broad Street.

Eyewitnesses who viewed the bodies this morning say they did not observe any bruise or sores on the body but were hit by a strong stench upon opening the door of the car.

Peters wife who discovered the car this morning and burst into wailing said she and her husband left the house together Thursday morning at about 6:30 A.M.

She said when they last spoke, he told her he was going to see a friend at the UBA Bank on Broad Street.

She said they then decided to drive around this morning in search of him since he did not return home, neither did he take of her calls. She discovered his vehicle and upon opening the door, she saw his lifeless body.

The cause of death remains unknown, but the Liberia National Police has removed the bodies while the vehicle is still on the scene.