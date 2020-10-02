Liberia: Medici Land Governance Donates Raincoats to Support Enforcement of Covid-19 Health Regulations

Monrovia — Medici Land Governance is pleased to announce a charitable contribution of twelve hundred raincoats to the Liberian Ministry of Justice through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to enable public servants to continue in their line of duty during the annual torrential rainfall.

The donation is geared towards enhancing the capacity of the security sector to enforce COVID-19 health regulations announced by the Liberia Ministry of Health. The five government agencies receiving raincoats are as follows: the Liberian National Police, the Ministry of Finance, the Liberian Land Authority, the Liberian Immigration Service, the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Executive Protection Services.

"As part of our public benefit mission to empower individuals and to promote economic development, Medici Land Governance is proud to partner with the Liberian Ministry of Justice on COVID-19 recovery initiatives," - said Ali El Husseini, PhD, CEO of Medici Land Governance. "MLG is committed to making a lasting impact in the communities where our partners and our customers call home, particularly in the global fight against COVID-19. Our partnership here is just beginning, and we will continue to provide support to help drive recovery and build resiliency for the people of Liberia."

Making the presentation on behalf of the organization was Deputy Finance Minister for Administration Rebecca Y. McGill who expressed hope that the items will be used for the purpose.

The Deputy Finance Minister stated that being appreciative for little could motivate partners to provide more for the people of Liberia adding "When you appreciate little, you will get", and this is just the beginning.

For his part, Liberia's Acting Justice Minister Cllr. Nyanti Tuan said the items donated by Medici Land Governance will enhance the capacity of the country's joint security to perform better, and assured Medici that it would be used for the purpose intended.

Director General Marcus D. Zayee of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), praised Medici for the donation, stating that it will enable LDEA officers to discharge their function effectively.

About Medici Land Governance

Medici Land Governance leverages blockchain and other technologies (such as cryptography, AI and others) to support land governance, titling, and administration with a secure public record of land ownership. With land records stored on the blockchain, land ownership is standardized and can be recognized by local and global economies. Blockchain applied to land improves lives, stimulates economies, and strengthens communities. Medici Land Governance supports agencies in the digitization of their current records, engendering trust and security in data by diminishing human error and accidental damage to records. It is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, Overstock.com'sblockchain accelerator.