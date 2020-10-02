Liberia: Orange in Association With Orange Foundation Makes Additional Donations to Support Liberia's Health Care Infrastructure

Monrovia — Orange Liberia in association with Orange Foundation made a major donation of medical supplies to the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health. The donation, which is valued at seventy thousand United States dollars (US$70,000) was made to the Ministry of Health and is earmarked for onward distribution to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, Redemption Hospital, and the 14 Military Hospital. The items donated comprised of 30,000 face masks, 30,000 latex gloves, 255 PPE gowns, 275 protective visors, 1000 safety glasses and 350 non-touch thermometers.

Making the donation on behalf of Orange Liberia was the company's Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Ms. Sara Buchanan who outlined that the donation was Orange Foundation's way of supporting Liberia's efforts to safeguard healthcare workers as they fight to eradicate COVID-19 and other transmissible diseases. "With our strong ties to the local communities Orange, in association with Orange Foundation is engaged in standing together with the Liberian people" said Ms. Buchanan. Ms. Buchanan also highlighted that Orange Foundation is at the heart of Orange Group's philanthropic activities around the world and buttresses corporate social responsibility by standing in solidarity with the people in the countries where they operate.

Receiving the recent donation on behalf of the Ministry of Health was the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhemina Jallah. Also present was Deputy Minister of Health for Administration Madam Norwu Howard who thanked Orange Liberia and the Orange Foundation for the generous donation and remarked: "This donation has been made by Orange in association with Orange Foundation to help prepare healthcare workers for responses to emergencies. Covid-19 will come and go but these supplies will help our staff even beyond Covid-19." She said that the Ministry would ensure that the donated items would be extended beyond the large hospitals to ensure that other government hospitals in the rural areas would also benefit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This offer of humanitarian aid is a continuation of previous efforts by Orange Liberia including a donation of medical and non-medical supplies valued at fifty thousand United States dollars (US$50,000) to the Ministry of Health to support Liberia's COVID-19 efforts earlier this year. Elsewhere in the same vein, Orange Liberia has also donated in total thousands of bags of rice and soap to local communities as well as to every county in Liberia. Orange Liberia has also provided a free online educational portal where students can access thousands of educational materials in various subjects at absolutely no cost.

Orange Foundation has a presence in 27 countries and has invested over 19 million euros on various empowerment projects.