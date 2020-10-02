Tanzania: There Is Life After Election - Magufuli

TANZANIANS have been urged to embrace peace during and after the ongoing election campaigns since life will go on as usual after the October 28th General Elections.

CCM presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli told hundreds of thousands voters who flocked Nyerere Secondary Schools grounds at Tunduma town that nothing is bigger than peace and that election campaigns should not be the reason for Tanzanians to fight each other.

He said elections come asking you to preserve peace and brotherhood, we must learn from other countries that took peace for granted, they ended up suffering dearly," he said.

Dr Magufuli recalled that the late Father of Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere fought for the country's independence through peaceful means.

And after independence, Mwalimu Nyerere brought together over 120 tribes into one united nation and that from that point all Tanzanians should learn a lesson and avoid engaging in acts that could lead the nation into violence.

"Our country is known as an Island of Peace, we have a good record across the World, when Mwalimu Nyerere stepped down, Mzee Ali Hassan Mwinyi lead us peacefully for 10 years, then came the late Mzee William Mkapa who also maintained peace for 10 years, Mzee Jakaya Kikwete successful preserved this noble gift for 10 years as well, it is therefore my duty to do the same," he said.

According to Dr Magufuli, his government will not allow any person or a group of people to breach this country's peace and unity saying it is through peaceful environment wananchi could engage and continue with various productive activities.

"There could be no business if there is no peace, we must strive to protect this noble gift from God," he said.

Dr Magufuli reminded Tanzanians on what happened to neighbouring countries and others across the world saying being the island of peace, Tanzania has been a home to hundreds of thousands of refugees from various countries.

"We must refuse to be divided by politics and politicians, I will not allow violence in this country, and in particular to start from Tunduma," warned Dr Magufuli.

He asked youth to avoid taking actions out of temper instead they must learn to be patient and treat each other equally.

"Nobody should divide this nation into pieces, the government is not asleep, we need development, we must avoid politicizing everything when it comes to development issues," noted Dr Magufuli.

He said his party and the government were saddened by the recent brutal killing of a young man, Brian Mollel at Tunduma area. Earlier, addressing voters at Vwawa town, Dr Magufuli pledged to transform the agricultural sector in Songwe Region, saying it is one of the country's food baskets.

He said in the last season, Songwe was number three food producer in the country.

He said the government is looking forward to finding reliable and profitable markets for crops from Songwe and other regions so that farmers and the government at large could benefit from the business.

Dr Magufuli said his government is in negotiations with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the possibility of exporting maize and other agricultural produce to the neighbouring country.

"We are also constructing Kabwe and Kasanga ports to ease transportation of goods including crops to the neighbouring countries," he said.

He said so far the government has already established a tractors assembling factory at Kibaha in Coast Region basically to assemble brand new tractors that will be used by farmers to boost agriculture production.

"Farmers from Songwe and other regions will be able to purchase brand new tractors at low cost, they will be allowed to pay in installment as well, this will boost production and thus economic growth,' he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the CCM presidential candidate said the government has taken over Mbeya Textile Industry and that it will now start producing glucose, starch and other related products.

He said the move aims at opening markets for agricultural products including maize and many others.

Dr Magufuli promised more improvement of health services in the region and all over the country if re-elected in October.

He said for the last five years, the government constructed Songwe Regional Referral Hospital at the cost of 4.7bn/- and was looking forward to sending specialist doctors, nurses and all required modern equipment.

Dr Magufuli said the government also spent 10.4bn/- in ensuring supply of clean and safe water to wananchi in the area.

He added that 11.1bn/- was provided to facilitate education in the region and 182 villages were connected to electricity.

"We have remained with only 125 villages that are not connected, they will be connected soon," he noted.