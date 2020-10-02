Tanzanians Wake Up, Big Sports Projects Underway

THE development of sports anywhere in the world goes hand in hand with the enhancement of infrastructure which plays a big role in facilitating its growth.

In this case, if there is a sport discipline that urgently needs to be enhanced is football, then ensuring that there are enough and quality fields should be a number one priority.

To go along with the modern world, it is therefore advisable to have both artificial and natural training pitches so that players can easily adapt in playing on both types of the pitches just in case they are exposed to them.

As such, many clubs usually have two different types of training facilities which are natural and artificial so as to enable players get used at both of them as such, infrastructure development is extremely important.

Likewise, if boxing is the sport discipline to be accelerated, then it is always advisable to make sure that modern rings are installed to give opportunity to the pugilists to easily understand the game and most importantly, to enjoy their profession.

The equipment required in boxing are probably the cheapest to manage because the ring which is used during bouts is usually transferable such that you can shift it to various places where you need the bout to take place.

This is not the case with sports like football, swimming, volleyball and many others bearing in mind that their facilities are unmovable meaning that you need more time to take good care of them or else, they might be ruined.

Furthermore, if it is swimming, then enough modern swimming pools should be constructed in such a way that swimmers can partake the lessons without difficulties to make them capable in competing in the international events.

The list can go on about various sport disciplines and their infrastructure which should be available to boost their smooth development. It is a good thing to note that the country is not staying behind when it comes to establishment of sport infrastructures with football leading when it comes to fans enjoying best facilities.

But, soon, as earlier explained by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi, plans are underway to construct a mega National Indoor Stadium and that is something to smile about.

The good thing about indoor stadiums is that they are constructed in such a way that many sports activities can be played under one roof like boxing, volleyball, basketball, netball, hockey, karate and many others. Yes, what Abbasi promised is a big thing to go abreast with massive investment being undertaken by the government for the sake of propelling further the country's economy.

Apart from the indoor arena, even president John Magufuli narrated that the construction of the biggest stadium in the country will begin soon in capital Dodoma whose capacity will leapfrog the present Benjamin Mkapa Stadium located in Dar es Salaam which can accommodate 60,000 people.

Yes, with Dodoma being the capital city, it surely deserves to have such a 'high class' infrastructure to go along with its status as the capital, and at this juncture, much praise should go to Magufuli for showing his full support in developing sports in the country.

All these are the fundamental factors which help a lot to drive forward sports in a particular country and without doubt, in the coming years, Tanzania will be among the countries bidding to host big sport events like the World Cup and AFCON, since what matters most is to have the required infrastructure and in this scenario, it is all about quality sports arenas.

Another big acknowledgement should be directed to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) who is also taking a pivotal role towards sports infrastructure development in the nation.

Recently, TFF completed the signing of a magnificent contract with Group Six International Limited which will see the latter building two state of the art Technical Centres in Kigamboni (Dar es Salaam) and Tanga respectively, the first of its kind in the country.

This is what Tanzania needs to have in terms of infrastructure that are capable of developing young talents from the grassroots level and make them late quality world class athletes. A word of advice, as TFF works hard to create a friendly environment for football development; they should also make sure that they train as many football experts who will run these centres effectively.

It will be a disappointing gesture to see that the federation hires experts from outside the nation to run these football centres while at the same time, the country has got people who can easily execute such responsibilities. All in all, everything which is happening intend to uplift football standards and that role can easily be performed if Tanzanians are given priorities to work for their country.