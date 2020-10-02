Tanzania: Mass Education Rolling Plan Devised to Fight Illiteracy

THE 2012 Population Census shows that the number of youth and adults who have no reading, writing and numeracy skills has reached 22 per cent in the country.

The percentage, among other factors, forced the Institute of Adult Education (IAE) in collaboration with other stakeholders to organize the National Adult Literacy and Mass Education Rolling Strategy (NALMERS-2020/21-2024/25).

The strategy was last week launched by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), with its Deputy Permanent Secretary Prof James Mdoe calling upon more stakeholders' joint efforts to fight illiteracy. NALMERS is aimed at designing, developing and organizing accessible and quality adult literacy and mass education programmes.

It is also focusing on ensuring sustainability of competencies obtained through strengthening of literacy supporting services.

"Illiteracy percentage is big; hence, it needs joint efforts at all levels to bring in the long-lasting solution to our youth and adults," said Prof Mdoe, reiterating that the newly launched NALMERS is expected to reduce the number and rates of illiteracy through building their capacity to identify, interpret and take appropriate action to address the challenges in the environment they live by applying the acquired skills.

IAE Executive Director Dr Michael Ng'umbi praised the government for making concerted efforts to fight illiteracy in the country as there are both formal and non-formal strategies employed in the country.

These strategies by the government resonate with the Sustainable Development Goal 4.6 which commits "to ensure that all youth and adults, both men and women, achieve literacy and numeracy by 2030." This goal reflects the continued global efforts urging Governments all over the world to stamp out illiteracy.

"Despite the country's efforts to support education and literacy opportunities since independence, Tanzania Population and Housing Census (URT, 2012) revealed that 5.5 million young people and adults aged 15 and over, equal to 22.4 per cent, were illiterate," he said.

This figure paints a picture of 5.5 million youth and adults who are still without the fundamental right to literacy and education opportunities. Illiteracy is a huge hindrance to personal and community growth and development. It recognizes literacy as a right prerequisite for personal, social, economic and political development.

It was further noted that NALMERS is a framework deliberately designed as a tool for providing guidance to various stakeholders who are implementing adult literacy and mass education programmes at different levels.

The strategy recognizes that adult literacy and mass education are cross cutting issues to be addressed by multiple actors in the adult and non-formal education sub-sector. It has been developed from the situation analysis which involved a variety of individuals, governmental and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions and development partners.

NALMERS also articulates the national commitment in revamping adult literacy and is linked with other national and global policies, declarations and conventions, by building on what has already been achieved in the education sector since independence.

Its long-term vision is to have a literate and informed society for improved livelihood and sustainable development, to realize this vision, the strategy has set various objectives including facilitating development of accessible, quality and relevant adult literacy and mass education programmes.

It is also set to facilitate the use of adult literacy and mass education policy framework; promote literacy supportive systems and programmes; establish adult literacy and mass education data management system; establish effective assessment framework for adult literacy and mass education programmes as well as developing quality adult literacy and mass education teaching and learning materials.

Again, the plan in place also to build capacity among adult literacy and mass education facilitators and coordinators; promote research to inform decisions in adult literacy and mass education programmes; and promote innovation and creativity in the practice of adult literacy and mass education.

The Director stressed that it clearly defines the implementation framework, spells out how monitoring and evaluation will be conducted; and defines a financing mechanism for achieving the objectives.

"While MoEST assumes the guiding role in the implementation of the strategy in collaboration with President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, other stakeholders need to ensure that their stipulated roles are mainstreamed in their plans and budgets. Thus, it is envisaged that NALMERS will serve as a roadmap for increasing and maintaining literacy rate among youths and adults in the country for improved livelihood and sustainable development," he insisted.

The IAE was established in 1960 as an extra mural studies section of Makerere University College, under the University of London. In 1963, the Institute was upgraded into a department and placed under the Dar es Salaam University College.

Later on, it became an autonomous institution established by Parliamentary Act Number 12 of 1975 under the then Ministry of National Education, currently, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

To-date, the Institute has become a centre for Learning, Research and Training in the Adult Education arena for Certificate, Diploma and Degree courses, Diploma, certificates and post-Primary education learners. Its services have been extended to the grassroots level through regional centres established in 21 regions of Mainland Tanzania.