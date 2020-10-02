Tanzania: Kiswahili Has a Good Envoy in High Commissioner Migiro

Ever articulate and calm and oozing confidence, she spoke about Kiswahili.

Kiswahili, "as first promoted by founding father, Mwalimu Nyerere, and now still pushed by the fifth phase " of the Tanzanian leadership.

We watched and listened to the High Commissioner, Her Excellency Asha-Rose Migiro. She was as casual as she was serious.

Dr Migiro: "Many countries have been teaching Kiswahili and recently more are starting to teach the language. We need to speed up using and developing Kiswahili, internationally."

Mind you although the noble speech was aimed at a few Tanzanians, it was historical. Using Zoom, the UK envoy's words were significant. Why? First each of us , sixteen, were involved (one way or another) with the propagating, teaching and promotion of Kiswahili overseas. Most have done it for decades (including this author) as a business or just patriotic reasons.

Subsequently, none of the Zoom rendezvous participants, was a total stranger to Kiswahili dissemination -and if you like-global broadcasting.

Also Read

'Hand' hoe, 'relative' ministry and it is 'better' said than done

A strange new world? Not really

Is change an unwanted menace or a necessary evil? Food for thought

Starting with the High Commissioner herself, she informed - she had done Kiswahili at High School (Form 5 and 6) and has a reputation for correcting and reminding her personnel over misuse of our esteemed lingo. At the end of the two hour plus digital conference, Dr. Migiro ran through a series of errors aired by some. We had indeed met a chief of mission as passionate about Kiswahili language as we were.

But why the Zoom? And who were involved?

Dr Ida Hadjivayanis, lectures Kiswahili at the London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). Dr Ida (as affectionately called) has also been sending degree learners to Zanzibar to sharpen Swahili tools. SOAS has an amazing track record of advancing Kiswahili. In 2002, I reported a huge one day SOAS conference where Kiswahili was said to be the seventh fastest growing language, on the planet.

Eighteen years have passed.

In 2018, this column highlighted a SOAS ceremony honouring Dr Farouk Topan, one of the most highly respected scholars of Kiswahili in the world. Dr Topan was cheered and lauded at SOAS. Among present included top Kenyan writer, lecturer and Swahili expert, Abdilatif Abdala. Dr Ida co-organised this.

Returning to the Saturday, September 26 Zoom encounter.

There was a long list of other Kiswahili self employed tutors. All equally passionate as Her Excellency Migiro.

Sia Joseph runs a tourist outfit (Sia Travel) in Birmingham. The zealous hard working teacher told the meeting how she has encountered people from -as far as-

Ghana speaking Kiswahili, fluently. "We need to wake up and work, as the rest of the world is very interested in Kiswahili."

Sia Joseph is spot on.

In November 2018, I interviewed a Chinese student, who lived briefly in Tanzania and dreams spreading Kiswahili in China.

There was a band of teachers from Ireland. Abubakar Kassim, David Nyaluke (also chair of Tanzanians in the region), Catherine Murphy and Sophia Egan. Each carrying enthusiastic stories. Most pertinent - and still ringing in the ears- was the need to be more proactive on digital platforms like Google (Catherine Murphy). Or that we have no set of books to teach. Young, vibrant Sophia Egan narrated struggling to find teaching manuals.

Conclusively.

Setting standards of instructions was the major theme here.

I had similar trials in my early days tutoring Kiswahili in Germany during 1980s. Back then the only available device was Dr J Safari's Swahili Made Easy - by TPH - Tanzania Publishing House. Its ex-Manager, Walter Bgoya, now runs Mkuki na Nyota. This was mentioned a Swahili resource (along TUKI dictionaries at Dar University ) for our vital, vital, vital, vital Kiswahili goals.

Not forgetting the interpreters and translators. Joyce Materego, a prize winning accountant ( we featured her here in 2017) and whose speaking was so impressive that the High Commissioner complimented. Materego did not mix English words in her effortless Kiswahili talks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others equally impressed too. The ardent Maria Mkwavi, whose learners include children.... plus budding film maker Sam Wetengere Kitojo. His new Kiswahili flick Asking God is to be screened at the 2021 Canadian Film Festival.

Last, and significant.

Esteemed London High Commission personnel, equally engaged and serene.

Wema Kibona, though dealing with accounts (Financial Attaché) yet keenly fond of the language. Or, Mr Juma Sheha, Counsellor, similarly affectionate. And Military Attaché, Brigadier General, Bright Msuya. It is rare for a soldier to be in such a place, and thus Her Excellency expressed her appreciation.

And thus we parted. All co-ordinated by Head of Chancery, Rose Kitandula. Mirroring the High Commissioner Migiro, Ms Kitandula was "as cool as a cucumber", like the English say. That, dear folks, eases activities. Best things are accomplished when people are relaxed.

More than two hours. Plans created ; aims set. Be more proactive and united working with this super growing language. Its affluence on the horizon.