South Africa: Post Office Responds to Article in the Star Newspaper

press release

Post Office response to article in The Star titled 'Ndabeni-Abrahams accused of sneaking in businessman in R2.1bn tender'

The SA Post Office Board has noted with concern the article published in The Star of 2 October 2020 titled 'Ndabeni-Abrahams accused of sneaking in businessman in R2.1billion tender'.

The SA Post Office can categorically state that at no stage did the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies interfere in the procurement processes of the SA Post Office in any way.

The Post Office is investigating the source of the malicious information fed to the media, which appears to be a disgruntled senior official.

It should also be noted that at no time did the author of the article approach the SA Post Office for confirmation of the unfounded allegations made in the article.