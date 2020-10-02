South Africa: 'Green and Gold' SA Rugby Talent On Display At Springbok Showdown

analysis

After an extended pause due to the coronavirus and countrywide lockdown, South Africa's rugby talent is ready to engage in their second bout of competitive action in as many weeks.

Following the success story of Superfans Saturday, which was the first bit of competitive rugby action on our shores in over six months, starved rugby fans are in for another treat this weekend as a mixture of Springbok regulars, Blitzboks, as well as youngsters looking to force their way into the national set up go toe-to-toe.

The match, which has been coined the "Springbok Showdown," will feature two teams (Springbok Green and Springbok Gold). The teams will be captained by Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am respectively, while Mzwandile Stick will be coach of the Green team, and Deon Davids will take charge of the Gold team.

Stick was forced to make three changes to his match-day squad for the clash after Oupa Mohoje tested positive for Covid-19. Trevor Nyakane (prop) was withdrawn from the squad after being in close contact with his former Toyota Cheetahs teammate.

Furthermore, former Junior Springbok utility back Mnombo Zwelendaba was ruled out due to a hip injury.

In spite of these enforced changes Stick is...