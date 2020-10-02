South Africa: Nattrass and Seekings Article On Robin Diangelo Is Itself a Demonstration of 'White Fragility'

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Edwin Cleophas

The Daily Maverick article by Professors Nicoli Nattrass and Jeremy Seekings on Robin DiAngelo and UCT fails to take into account that people of all races and backgrounds across the world accept Dr DiAngelo's work as truth, based on their lived experience. Their article speaks of one perspective and specifically those of two white individuals, which, one can argue, is a response to their own white fragility.

I write in response to the article of 25 September 2020 in Daily Maverick, "UCT 'says no to non-racialism': A Freudian slip, or an embracing of the cult of 'anti-racism'?" by Professors Nicoli Nattrass and Jeremy Seekings.

This is a case of two white people collaborating to expose an ally of black people in the form of Dr Robin DiAngelo and attempting to support a lack of intelligence of black people to distinguish between being partners in the fight for an anti-racist society and being manipulated into being blind followers of DiAngelo. They quote Matt Taibbi, who describes DiAngelo as a "dangerous huckster" who "isn't the first person to make a buck pushing tricked-up pseudo-intellectual horseshit as corporate wisdom, but she might be the first to do it selling Hitlerian race theory".

If...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

