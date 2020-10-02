South Africa: 'The Whistleblowers' - Mandy Wiener's Fifth Book

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

"He put it blunt, he said it is done and dusted ... You will be killed"... In this excerpt, multi-award winning reporter Wiener takes a closer look at the death of Sindiso Magaqa and the shooting of Thabiso Zulu, whistleblowers on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Whistleblowers are seldom seen as heroes. Instead, they are often viewed through a negative lens, described as troublemakers, disloyal employees, traitors, snitches and, in South Africa, as impimpis or informers. They risk denigration and scorn, not to mention dismissal from their positions, finding their careers in tatters.

With corruption and fraud endemic in democratic South Africa, however, whistleblowers have played a pivotal role in bringing wrongdoing to light.

Mandy Wiener's new book, The Whistleblowers, shines a light on the plight of this special class of justice-seeker, advocating for changes in legislation, organisational support and social attitudes in order to embolden more potential whistleblowers to find the courage to step up.

Read an excerpt from her book, which takes a closer look at the death of Sindiso Magaqa and the shooting of Thabiso Zulu, whistleblowers on political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

***

Vibrant and tenacious, Ziyanda Ngcobo is a senior political reporter at Newzroom Afrika. She has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

