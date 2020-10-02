South Africa: MEC Desery Fienies Sends Condolences to Kasper Spandiel's Family

2 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Ms Desery Fienies on behalf of the Provincial Government and the Sports fraternities in the Northern Cape would hereby like to pass our condolences and sympathies to the Spandiel family on the sudden loss of Kasper.

The death of Kasper, leaves a deep void in the soccer fraternity , more especially in the Northern Cape where he has dedicated his time in coaching. Not only was he passionate about developing and polishing the rough soccer diamonds of the Northern Cape at both school and club level ,but also providing a safety net for these players by ensuring that they do not fall prey into the hands of the social ills of society. He instilled important valuable life skills into the younger generation who was part of his training.

Kasper achieved many accolades as coach ranging from primary school level competitions such as winning the Provincial Mille Cup and being the runner ups at the National Mille Cup in 2006 and 2007 .He was also the head coach of Rietvale when they won the Metropolitan Cup at under 16 and under 18 level in 2010 and 2011 respectively.He led the under19 to be Provincial Winners of the Kay Motsepe Cup in 2011 and then went on to be runners up at the National Kay Motsepe Cup in 2011 as well. He was indeed a coach with extra ordinary skills which will be deeply missed in the Northern Cape.

We are saddened and sorry for your loss. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Spandiel family and the deceased's friends at this difficult time. We will be keeping you in our thoughts".

