South Africa: Why You Should Listen to 'Two Minutes Past Nine' - It Traces the Rise of Far-Right Extremism

analysis

Drawing a line from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing to QAnon, 'Two Minutes Past Nine' charts the rise of right-wing extremism in America.

South Africa is no stranger to acts of right-wing terrorism. In particular, the transition from apartheid to democracy in the early 1990s set the stage for a rise in acts of extreme violence from the far right - from the AWB's 1991 storming of the Kempton Park World Trade Centre to the assassination of Chris Hani in 1993.

Today, the far right has been emboldened by global leaders like Donald Trump and the spread of online conspiracy theories. Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis reported this week that a key figure behind the bizarre conspiracy group QAnon is a Johannesburg-based former tech reporter. The rise of the far right again feels eerily close to home.

By using the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing as a point of departure, 'Two Minutes Past Nine' charts the genealogy of far right ideologies in the US. Ideas that are seeping through the Internet and across the Atlantic, finding their way into local social media hashtags and onto placards at a recent Cape Town march.

As Davis concludes in the latest episode of...