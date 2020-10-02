South Africa: Home Affairs On Suspension of Advocate Amanda Ledwaba

press release

Response to media coverage relating to the suspension of Advocate Amanda Ledwaba

The Department of Home Affairs has noted with concern the inaccurate and distorted media coverage relating to the precautionary suspension of Advocate Amanda Ledwaba, pending an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct against her.

It must be unequivocally stated that the Department has a legal obligation to investigate alleged serious wrongful conduct by its employees without fear or favour. Adv Ledwaba is no exception. As such, Adv Ledwaba must not expect to be treated differently from all other employees. No amount of twisted media coverage initiated by Adv Ledwaba in cohorts with the Public Service Association ("PSA") and her handlers will deter the Department from discharging its statutory responsibilities.

The Department, together with other law enforcement agencies, such as the HAWKS, are investigating Adv Ledwaba and individuals within and outside the Department for various serious wrongful and criminal activities committed over a long period of time.

Advocate Ledwaba was provided with an opportunity to make representations of why she should not be suspended. Her suspension followed the procedures as recognized by law and in accordance and compliance with the Disciplinary Code and Procedure for Senior Managers in the public service. The skewed information that Adv Ledwaba has provided to the media does not form part of her response to the invitation extended to her to submit representations prior to her suspension.

The concerted efforts to coerce the Department to succumb to outside pressures exerted through selective information made available to the media will not make the Department retreat from its fight against corruption. Due to the serious nature of the allegations being investigated, it would be irresponsible for the Department to jeopardize the investigation by disclosing sensitive information at this stage.

Already, threats by unknown persons have been made against employees of the Department involved in the investigation. The Department would like the media, and the public, to give it the space, together with the other law enforcement agencies, to fully and properly investigate all matters.

There is no truth in the claims by the PSA that Adv Ledwaba is being victimized to protect some individuals. On the contrary, the Department gave Adv Ledwaba its full support in the investigation into the status of Mr Kebone Masange and other recent cases relating to identity fraud. After all, she has been employed to conduct investigations and the State pays her a salary to perform such functions. Indeed, the precautionary suspension does not arise from the investigation into the matter involving Mr Masange or other individuals as speculated in the media.

The Department regards the issuing of fraudulent documents in a serious light and will not hesitate to take appropriate action, including dismissal of officials involved in wrongdoing and laying criminal charges.

It is regrettable and unfortunate that Adv Ledwaba and her fellow traveller, the PSA, have chosen to use the media to address her suspension and make unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations, instead of providing whatever information they have to the Department and the authorities to ensure that the investigation is concluded as speedily as possible. This approach is neither in the interests of the Department nor Adv Ledwaba. This is simply an unhelpful diversion tactic doomed to fail.

Finally, the Department will leave no stone unturned in exposing all the shenanigans hatched in cigar smoke-filled rooms. It is a matter of time.

