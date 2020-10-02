Africa: State of Our Nation - How to Begin the Journey of Healing As an African Nation in Creation

opinion

To start our healing journey, we need to reimagine ourselves as a people, as an African nation of the south. An African nation in creation. We need to reimagine ourselves anew, and be bold and decisive in our intent to truly create an ecologically integrated, egalitarian, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic South Africa in the actual lived experience of our people.

Everybody knows that the dice are loaded

Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed

Everybody knows the war is over

Everybody knows the good guys lost

Everybody knows the fight was fixed

The poor stay poor, the rich get rich

That's how it goes

Everybody knows - Leonard Cohen, 1988

Everybody knows. It's old news. It's everyday news. But that doesn't make it fake news. We are going down. Way, way down. For those who are anxious, fasten your seatbelts. Turbulent times ahead. It's only just begun. There is a long and an even more painful road down.

Only one thing is certain: the bottom is far off. The bottom is a barren pit where nothing of value to anyone is worth much at all. Where growth in domestic and foreign investment is a distant memory. Where we are unable to feed...