Africa: State of Our Nation - How to Begin the Journey of Healing As an African Nation in Creation

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Gavin Hartford

To start our healing journey, we need to reimagine ourselves as a people, as an African nation of the south. An African nation in creation. We need to reimagine ourselves anew, and be bold and decisive in our intent to truly create an ecologically integrated, egalitarian, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic South Africa in the actual lived experience of our people.

Everybody knows that the dice are loaded

Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed

Everybody knows the war is over

Everybody knows the good guys lost

Everybody knows the fight was fixed

The poor stay poor, the rich get rich

That's how it goes

Everybody knows - Leonard Cohen, 1988

Everybody knows. It's old news. It's everyday news. But that doesn't make it fake news. We are going down. Way, way down. For those who are anxious, fasten your seatbelts. Turbulent times ahead. It's only just begun. There is a long and an even more painful road down.

Only one thing is certain: the bottom is far off. The bottom is a barren pit where nothing of value to anyone is worth much at all. Where growth in domestic and foreign investment is a distant memory. Where we are unable to feed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.