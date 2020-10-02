South Africa: Give Us More Power to Boost Economic Recovery, Say Gauteng and Western Cape

analysis

How does South Africa recover from massive job losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic? During a webinar on Friday, the country's two economic powerhouse provinces - which have totalled more than 4,000 Covid-19 related deaths - unpacked what the next steps should be.

The Gauteng and Western Cape governments - the two biggest economic hubs in the country - want more powers to hasten their recovery from the economic effects of Covid-19.

On Friday morning, the Brenthurst Foundation and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung hosted a webinar titled, "GAP - turning South Africa around, province by province", in which Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Mduduzi Mbada, head of the policy unit in Gauteng's office of the premier, spoke extensively about the impact Covid-19 has had on their provinces - and what needs to come next.

Both Gauteng and the Western Cape have recorded more than 4,000 deaths related to Covid-19 and have in excess of 100,000 confirmed cases. There have also been heavy job losses in the two provinces. According to the latest figures from Statistics South Africa, during the first two quarters of the year, there were 661,000 fewer people employed in Gauteng. During the same period in the...