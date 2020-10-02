South Africa: Give Us More Power to Boost Economic Recovery, Say Gauteng and Western Cape

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

How does South Africa recover from massive job losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic? During a webinar on Friday, the country's two economic powerhouse provinces - which have totalled more than 4,000 Covid-19 related deaths - unpacked what the next steps should be.

The Gauteng and Western Cape governments - the two biggest economic hubs in the country - want more powers to hasten their recovery from the economic effects of Covid-19.

On Friday morning, the Brenthurst Foundation and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung hosted a webinar titled, "GAP - turning South Africa around, province by province", in which Western Cape premier Alan Winde and Mduduzi Mbada, head of the policy unit in Gauteng's office of the premier, spoke extensively about the impact Covid-19 has had on their provinces - and what needs to come next.

Both Gauteng and the Western Cape have recorded more than 4,000 deaths related to Covid-19 and have in excess of 100,000 confirmed cases. There have also been heavy job losses in the two provinces. According to the latest figures from Statistics South Africa, during the first two quarters of the year, there were 661,000 fewer people employed in Gauteng. During the same period in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.