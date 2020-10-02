South Africa: Thulsie Twins Denied Bail

analysis

State argues the brothers could abscond and join their friend in the Mozambique Islamist insurgency.

The State successfully opposed bail for the terrorism-accused Thulsie twins in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday, arguing that if freed they might join Islamist insurgents fighting in northern Mozambique.

This was what had happened to their close friend and former accomplice Renaldo Smith, a witness in their case who had fled South Africa, prosecutor Adele Barnard told the court.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, 27, were arrested in July 2016 and charged with terrorism and other offences arising from two alleged attempts to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State as well as hatching plans to bomb or otherwise attack US, UK, Russia, French and Israeli embassies, Jewish individuals and interests, the South African state arms company Denel and Shi'a Muslim mosques in this country.

Smith, a close friend, who had converted to Islam with the twins in 2013, joined them in trying to fly out of OR Tambo International Airport in April 2015 on a Qatar Airways flight to Turkey, the State's affidavits said. The investigating officer in the case, Wynand Olivier, testified that from Turkey they had intended to enter Syria to...