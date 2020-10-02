South Africa: Reflecting On Lockdown Job Losses, Tales From the Health Frontline, Paying Tribute to Lost Loved Ones and Plans for Reopening

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This past week, a new wave of survey results revealed just how painful the impact of the lockdown was for South Africa. Daily Maverick launched two series to tell the stories: first, of the people South Africa lost to Covid-19; and second, the tales of those in healthcare facilities who worked tirelessly to keep the country safe. Meanwhile, the country's borders have reopened and schools are seeing fewer disruptions - but not the pupil return rates hoped for.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Every Friday morning, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

The burden of a locked down South Africa - in numbers

The South African economy resembled that of a post-civil war country between lockdown Level 5 and Level 3, according to the second wave of the NIDS-CRAM Survey - a nationally representative survey of the impact the pandemic had on employment and social welfare. During that period, joblessness and hunger were at an all-time high. Women and South Africans living in rural areas were affected the most.

Unemployment is now at over 50%, with youth unemployment specifically sitting at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Tanzania Poll & Treatment of U.S. Firms Examined by U.S. Congress

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.