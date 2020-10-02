South Africa: Reflecting On Lockdown Job Losses, Tales From the Health Frontline, Paying Tribute to Lost Loved Ones and Plans for Reopening

analysis

This past week, a new wave of survey results revealed just how painful the impact of the lockdown was for South Africa. Daily Maverick launched two series to tell the stories: first, of the people South Africa lost to Covid-19; and second, the tales of those in healthcare facilities who worked tirelessly to keep the country safe. Meanwhile, the country's borders have reopened and schools are seeing fewer disruptions - but not the pupil return rates hoped for.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Every Friday morning, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

The burden of a locked down South Africa - in numbers

The South African economy resembled that of a post-civil war country between lockdown Level 5 and Level 3, according to the second wave of the NIDS-CRAM Survey - a nationally representative survey of the impact the pandemic had on employment and social welfare. During that period, joblessness and hunger were at an all-time high. Women and South Africans living in rural areas were affected the most.

Unemployment is now at over 50%, with youth unemployment specifically sitting at...