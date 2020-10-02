South Africa: Regrettable, Vexatious, Futile - Judge Overturns Government Decision Not to Pay for Elderly Care During Lockdown

analysis

The Makhanda High Court has ordered the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development to honour service-level agreements with 25 caregiver organisations looking after the elderly in the province. The department withdrew subsidies payable to the organisations earlier this year, saying they cannot receive funding for service centres, where the elderly were looked after and fed, as the elderly were not supposed to leave their homes during the lockdown period instituted to manage the outbreak of coronavirus infections in the country.

A decision by the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development to refuse payment for home-based care, food and medicine to 1,500 elderly people "as it broke the lockdown regulations" was overturned by the Makhanda High Court on Thursday in a scathing judgment delivered by Judge Judith Roberson.

The head of the department, Ntombi Baart, said in papers before the court that paying for the services rendered to the elderly would amount to "irregular and wasteful expenditure".

Imbumba Association for the Aged, a group of 25 caregiver organisations operating service centres in the former Transkei and Ciskei homelands, asked the court to overturn the decision not to pay their subsidies. Court papers described how the caregivers of the elderly people continued...