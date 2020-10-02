South Africa: Luthuli House Trembles As Anti-Corruption Drive Hits Its Doorstep

analysis

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is the first senior politician to be charged with corruption related to State Capture - and he won't be the last.

Just before he became the first senior ANC politician to be charged for corruption this week, the former ANC MP Vincent Smith was writing the party's submission to the Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture. His indictment on a series of charges and appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court this week has signalled a new turn in the prosecution of State Capture. Smith has pleaded not guilty.

But his work immediately before his appearance reveals that the ANC is crafting its defence against numerous State Capture inquiry testimonies for which it stands accused.

The target is now at the ANC's door and further charges are likely to be brought against politicians.

This week, joint teams of the crack police squad, the Hawks with the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, made State Capture and corruption-related arrests in three provinces - Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State. In charges related to the Free State R255-million asbestos audit corruption case, eight people were arrested.

Until Smith, charges have been brought only against civil...