South Africa: Our South African Heritage - From a Diverse Past to a United Future

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Michael Le Cordeur

The debate about the removal of statues offers the ideal opportunity to take a fresh look at our diverse past and to cultivate respect for one another's heritage while we build a new South African culture together in the true spirit of reconciliation.

The government's decision to go ahead with removing statues and monuments of the apartheid and colonial eras (even though participants at public hearings indicated overwhelmingly that the statues could remain) deserves to be reviewed. The ministerial task team which investigated the transformation of the heritage landscape is of the opinion that certain statues and monuments are "too offensive" to be exhibited any longer.

No one argues anymore in favour of apartheid and colonialism. The question is how such a process takes place without antagonising those that feel that the statue represents part of their heritage.

According to one commentator, the shifting of statues to theme parks in those communities creates the feeling that they and their heritage are once again being locked up in concentration camps. But according to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture it is not an attempt to wipe out a part of South Africa's history. Nor is it being done in anger....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

