South Africa: Lisa Vetten - an Actively Engaged Researcher With a Well-Developed Contrarian Streak

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karin Schimke

Lisa Vetten wanted a life that entailed only reading. She ended up a foremost scholar on violence against women.

Lisa Vetten doesn't seem to like to talk about herself. Her reluctance doesn't read as false modesty, shyness or avoidance. She just appears to be far more interested in talking about the things that occupy her mind.

In a stimulating hour-and-a-half interview, she covers -- with surprising dexterity and depth -- complex social topics: the structural violence underpinning the exploitation of women providing care services in non-governmental organisations; the harmfully gendered narratives around violence in this country and who we think of as "vulnerable"; benign versus hostile sexism; the new Puritanism; the disturbing repetition of decades-old debates instead of progress; patriarchal governance.

Vetten is one of a number of women whose history of actively working to recognise the deep problem of violence against women is about as long as the country's public admission that it has a problem.

Before Nelson Mandela became the president, domestic violence, femicide, gender-based violence and rape were not concepts that were part of a national political agenda, and while the problem of violence against women because they are women, persists, it is easy to forget that...

