South Africa: As North West Premier and Former SAA Executive Testify, Justice Zondo's Patience Is Tested

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Former SAA executive Nontsasa Memela's attorney was something of a jack-in-the-box during Thursday's sitting at the State Capture Inquiry. The chair repeatedly told Lindelwa Mbanja to sit down, saying she was hampering proceedings. Zondo and his team are up against the clock, with public hearings due to conclude in March 2021.

Public hearings at the State Capture Inquiry must, per a court order, conclude in six months' time. On Thursday 1 October the chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said the inquiry's schedule for the rest of 2020 is chock-a-block. Consequently, returning witnesses and applications for cross-examination will be heard during evening sittings.

As the end of hearings nears, time is an increasingly precious resource. Perhaps in light of this pressure, the chairperson's tolerance has, of late, worn thin. During Thursday's sitting, which ran from 10am into the early evening, Zondo's patience - and that of the evidence leader - was repeatedly tested.

Two witnesses testified: North West Premier Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro and the former procurement head at SAA, Nontsasa Memela.

As the crow flies

The day's proceedings marked a return to a leg of evidence on aviation, with particular focus on alleged fraud, corruption and money...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

