South Africa: Absa PMI Nudges Up in September, Employment Index Still Lags

2 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) nudged up in September, which is a good sign. The employment index is still lagging the other indices, but it, at least, suggests that the pace of job losses in the manufacturing sector has slowed.

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is a survey that measures the expectations of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector, with 50 being the "neutral" threshold. In April it had fallen almost as low as it could go, to 5.1, against the backdrop of the economic collapse sparked by the first full month of hard lockdown in the attempt to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has since been picking up as lockdown measures gradually eased. Absa said on 1 October that it had risen to 58.3 from 57.3 index points in August. But there are lots of caveats.

"The shift to a lower lockdown level mid-month likely drove the further improvement in business conditions in the local manufacturing sector. However, as cautioned in August, the fact that the level of the PMI is now above pre-pandemic levels does not directly translate to official manufacturing activity being back to pre-pandemic levels. Due to the month-on-month comparison asked for in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

