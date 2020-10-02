South Africa: Multilateralism Is Alive and Kicking in Hunt for Covid-19 Vaccine

analysis

Wealthier countries have been accused of abandoning a collective global response to Covid-19 in favour of 'vaccine nationalism'. But at the UN General Assembly virtual meeting on 30 September, the UK, South Africa and others showed that they are energetically working on an international system to ensure vaccines will be available and affordable globally, including in Africa.

Coronavirus has transformed all of our lives this year, causing havoc to health systems and economies around the world. Over a million people are estimated to have died. The UN estimates that between April and June, the number of hours worked worldwide dropped by 14% - the equivalent of 400 million jobs. The IMF calculates that the pandemic will cost more than $12-trillion in lost output this year and next.

And we are by no means coming to the end of this crisis. The steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases globally continues. While South Africa has seen a welcome reduction in infections, our experience in the UK and elsewhere in Europe has been that these hard-won gains can quickly be reversed. President Cyril Ramaphosa has rightly asserted that "a vaccine is our best hope of ending the pandemic" and returning to...