South Africa: The Guptas' Laundromat - Estina - an All-Purpose Criminal Vehicle

1 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shadow World Investigations

Last month, Shadow World Investigations made a detailed submission to the Zondo Commission on State Capture, tracing and explaining the full details of the money laundering vehicles used by the Gupta enterprise in stealing and hiding vast kickbacks from Transnet contracts. SWI is now making the submission public. In the third and final article picking out the highlights of the submission, SWI shows how Estina, the company at the centre of the Vrede dairy project scandal, had formed an important node in an elaborate money-laundering scheme run by the Guptas - a full year before Estina won the Vrede dairy project contracts. Or, more simply, by the time Estina won the Free State contract, it was already a well-used part of the Guptas' criminal enterprise.

In December 2019, Shadow World Investigations (SWI) made a detailed submission to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry about the connections between the Gupta criminal enterprise and Estina. Our search of the #Guptaleaks archives revealed just how extensively the Gupta clan was involved in Estina.

One example of these connections was the linkages between Estina's sole director - Kamal Vasram - and the Gupta enterprise. Our research showed that Vasram had worked with Gupta employees as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Slain South African Top Cop Was Closing in on 'Gauteng Mafia'
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
South Africa-Angola Action Thriller a Netflix Must-See

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.