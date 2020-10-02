South Africa: The Guptas' Laundromat - Estina - an All-Purpose Criminal Vehicle

analysis

Last month, Shadow World Investigations made a detailed submission to the Zondo Commission on State Capture, tracing and explaining the full details of the money laundering vehicles used by the Gupta enterprise in stealing and hiding vast kickbacks from Transnet contracts. SWI is now making the submission public. In the third and final article picking out the highlights of the submission, SWI shows how Estina, the company at the centre of the Vrede dairy project scandal, had formed an important node in an elaborate money-laundering scheme run by the Guptas - a full year before Estina won the Vrede dairy project contracts. Or, more simply, by the time Estina won the Free State contract, it was already a well-used part of the Guptas' criminal enterprise.

In December 2019, Shadow World Investigations (SWI) made a detailed submission to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry about the connections between the Gupta criminal enterprise and Estina. Our search of the #Guptaleaks archives revealed just how extensively the Gupta clan was involved in Estina.

One example of these connections was the linkages between Estina's sole director - Kamal Vasram - and the Gupta enterprise. Our research showed that Vasram had worked with Gupta employees as...